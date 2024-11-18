Trump transition live updates: Ethics Committee expected to meet on Gaetz: Sources

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2024 at 10:11 am

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead. Via Flickr

(WASHINGTON) -- President-elect Donald Trump continues to announce his picks for top jobs inside his administration, most recently naming nominees for energy secretary and to helm the Federal Communications Commission.

Meanwhile, fallout continues for former Rep. Matt Gaetz, Trump's choice to serve as attorney general. The House Ethics Committee was investigating Gaetz for alleged sexual misconduct and illicit drug use. Calls are growing for the panel to release its report on Gaetz, who resigned from the House last week.

'Dangerous': Caroline Kennedy weighs in on RFK's views on vaccines

Caroline Kennedy weighed in on her cousin Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s views on vaccines during remarks on Monday after he was announced as the nominee for Health and Human Services secretary.

"I think Bobby Kennedy's views on vaccines are dangerous, but I don't think that most Americans share them. So we'll just have to wait and see what happens," she said at the National Press Club of Australia.

"You know, I grew up with him," she added. "So, I have known all this for a long time and others are just getting to know him."

Kennedy added that her uncle, Sen. Ted Kennedy, had fought for affordable health care, and that her family was proud of President Barack Obama signing the Affordable Care Act, which she said was built on Sen. Kennedy's work.

"I would say that our family is united in terms of our support for the public health sector and infrastructure and has greatest admiration for the medical profession in our country, and Bobby Kennedy has got a different set of views," Caroline Kennedy said.

-ABC News' Oren Oppenheim

Trump transition live updates: Ethics Committee expected to meet on Gaetz: Sources

President-elect Donald Trump continues to announce his picks for top jobs inside his administration, most recently naming nominees for energy secretary and to helm the Federal Communications Commission.

Meanwhile, fallout continues for former Rep. Matt Gaetz, Trump's choice to serve as attorney general. The House Ethics Committee was investigating Gaetz for alleged sexual misconduct and illicit drug use. Calls are growing for the panel to release its report on Gaetz, who resigned from the House last week.

'Dangerous': Caroline Kennedy weighs in on RFK's views on vaccines

Caroline Kennedy weighed in on her cousin Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s views on vaccines during remarks on Monday after he was announced as the nominee for Health and Human Services secretary.

"I think Bobby Kennedy's views on vaccines are dangerous, but I don't think that most Americans share them. So we'll just have to wait and see what happens," she said at the National Press Club of Australia.

"You know, I grew up with him," she added. "So, I have known all this for a long time and others are just getting to know him."

Kennedy added that her uncle, Sen. Ted Kennedy, had fought for affordable health care, and that her family was proud of President Barack Obama signing the Affordable Care Act, which she said was built on Sen. Kennedy's work.

"I would say that our family is united in terms of our support for the public health sector and infrastructure and has greatest admiration for the medical profession in our country, and Bobby Kennedy has got a different set of views," Caroline Kennedy said.

-ABC News' Oren Oppenheim

House Ethics Committee expected to meet to discuss Gaetz report

The House Ethics Committee is expected to meet on Wednesday and discuss its report of Rep. Matt Gaetz, multiple sources tell ABC News.

While the meeting can still be cancelled, sources said the committee could potentially take a vote on whether to release the report.

-ABC News' Rachel Scott and Will Steakin



'Morning Joe' co-hosts say they met with Trump on Friday

MSNBC's "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski said on Monday morning that they had met with President-elect Donald Trump on Friday at Mar-a-Lago.

The goal of the meeting, they said, was to "restart communications" among the liberal-leaning morning show hosts and the incoming administration.

"Last Thursday, we expressed our own concerns on this broadcast, and even said we would appreciate the opportunity to speak with the president-elect himself. On Friday, we were given the opportunity to do just that. Joe and I went to Mar-a-Lago to meet personally with President-elect Trump. It was the first time we have seen him in seven years," Brzezinski said.

Scarborough said the hosts and Trump did not "see eye to eye on a lot of issues, and we told him so."

"What we did agree on was to restart communications," Brzezinski added, noting that Trump seemed "cheerful" and "upbeat."

--ABC News' Oren Oppenheim

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back