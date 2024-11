Authorities investigate fatal Tyler house fire

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2024 at 9:46 am

TYLER – Our news partner, KETK, reports that one person is dead after a Monday morning house fire, the Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office said.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Brandon Davis, investigators are at the home on Shady Trail Drive in North Tyler where one fatality has been confirmed.

At this time the person’s identity has not been released.

Go Back