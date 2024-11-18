Anthony Richardson leads Colts past Jets in return to starting role

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2024 at 5:00 am

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The sharp suit Anthony Richardson donned for his arrival at MetLife Stadium on Sunday suggested he meant business.

But when the Indianapolis Colts quarterback engineered two fourth-quarter touchdown drives — including the game winner with 46 seconds remaining — to beat the New York Jets and simultaneously justify his reinstatement as the team’s starter, Richardson left no doubt he’d come here with a purpose.

Richardson, the No. 4 draft pick in 2023, had perhaps the best day of his young career while leading the Colts to a 28-27 win that kept their postseason hopes alive and reversed a concerning downward trend on offense — not to mention ended a three-game losing streak.

The past two games, during which Richardson was benched and served as a backup to veteran Joe Flacco, were a wake-up call for the young player.

“It kind of just let me relax a little bit,” Richardson said. “It just allowed me to take a step back and just clean up some things that I had to clean up. And that was really my focus, making sure when I did get the opportunity again, making sure I was at the best of my ability and I was doing the right thing for the team.”

Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen said last week he wanted to see Richardson be more focused on the details involved in game preparation.

Richardson’s coach and teammates said they had seen a renewed level of concentration from him ahead of Sunday’s game, his 11th pro start. He’d been arriving to work earlier in the morning, spending more time meeting with assistant coaches, and taking more ownership of the game plan, they said.

“He was putting in the work,” Steichen said. “He was ready to roll today.”

Results followed. Richardson completed 20 of 30 attempts for a career-high 272 yards and accounted for three touchdowns ( two rushing, one passing). He was especially brilliant in the fourth quarter, completing 8 of 10 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.

Richardson and the Colts drove 70 yards on eight plays in a possession capped by a 10-yard touchdown pass from Richardson to receiver Josh Downs with 10:11 remaining. A failed 2-point conversion left the Colts still down 24-22.

The Indianapolis defense gave up a field goal on the ensuing drive, with Aaron Rodgers and the Jets chewing up 7:30 of clock in the process and extending their lead to 27-22.

That’s when Richardson’s moment arrived. The Colts took the ball with 2:41 remaining and, two plays later, Richardson produced the Colts’ biggest play of the day. Receiver Alec Pierce found a gap in the Jets’ zone coverage, and Richardson hit him with a perfectly placed hole shot for 39 yards. Richardson found Downs for 17 yards on the next play, and the Colts were at the Jets’ 10-yard line, poised to win the game.

On third-and-goal from the 4, Steichen didn’t overthink it: He put the ball in his massive quarterback’s hands, with the 6-foot-4, 244-pound Richardson executing a power run off the left side and finding the end zone.

The score touched off a wild celebration on the Colts’ sideline.

“Emotions were at an all-time high,” Richardson said. “I was so geeked up that we scored.”

Calling a quarterback run in that situation was an extension of Steichen’s modified offensive approach throughout the day. He implemented more throws on the run and designed quarterback runs for Richardson, the decision playing to the quarterback’s strengths.

Richardson didn’t have big rushing numbers — 32 yards on 10 carries — but he has previously said carrying the ball allows him to get into the flow of the game. And Richardson’s ability to run in short yardage was critical, evidenced by the game-winning touchdown run and his earlier score on which he flattened safety Jalen Mills en route to the end zone, then proceeded to do a TikTok dance in celebration.

“I think it helps our offense get in rhythm,” Richardson said.

Most important, though, was Richardson showing he was worthy of the faith placed in him this week. He had his job taken away and saw that faith restored. But he still had to demonstrate he could do his part.

“I definitely just appreciate them for trusting me and just believing in me throughout the whole process, regardless of what was going on,” Richardson said.

