Today is Monday November 18, 2024
ktbb logo


Mavericks’ Luka Doncic sidelined with bruised right knee and will miss game versus Thunder

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2024 at 4:56 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will miss Sunday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a bruised right knee.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd would not say how long Doncic would be out. The Mavericks host the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

“We’ll see how he feels today, it’s how he feels tomorrow, and hopefully he can go Tuesday,” Kidd said.

Doncic is averaging 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists. He played a season-low 28 minutes on Saturday night in a win over San Antonio and finished with 16 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Dallas has struggled to a 6-7 start after reaching the NBA Finals last season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC