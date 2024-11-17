Boil water notice for 40 roads in Cherokee County

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2024 at 4:11 pm

RUSK – Out news partners at KETK report the Rusk Rural Water Supply Corporation has issued a boil water notice for customers on 43 roads throughout Cherokee County after a “problem at the plant.” Customers in the following listed areas are required to bring any water for cleaning or consumption to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes before use:

HWY 69 N

FM 1248

FM 2972

Meadowlark Lane

County Roads:

1501

1502

1503

1505

1506

1507

1523

1524

1525

1526

1527

1528

1536

1537

1539

1540

1541

1605

1608

1609

1618

1619

1620

1630

2102

2103

2107

2109

2110

2111

2115

2117

2118

2119

2120

2121

2201

2202

2217, first 7 customers on the FM 1248 side.

To learn more, call 903-683-6178 or visit the Rusk County Rural Water Supply online.

