Boil water notice for 40 roads in Cherokee CountyPosted/updated on: November 17, 2024 at 4:11 pm
RUSK – Out news partners at KETK report the Rusk Rural Water Supply Corporation has issued a boil water notice for customers on 43 roads throughout Cherokee County after a “problem at the plant.” Customers in the following listed areas are required to bring any water for cleaning or consumption to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes before use:
HWY 69 N
FM 1248
FM 2972
Meadowlark Lane
County Roads:
1501
1502
1503
1505
1506
1507
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1536
1537
1539
1540
1541
1605
1608
1609
1618
1619
1620
1630
2102
2103
2107
2109
2110
2111
2115
2117
2118
2119
2120
2121
2201
2202
2217, first 7 customers on the FM 1248 side.
To learn more, call 903-683-6178 or visit the Rusk County Rural Water Supply online.