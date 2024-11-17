San Antonio’s ‘AK-Guy’ is gunning to be Trump’s ATF director

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2024 at 3:57 pm

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Express-News says that YouTuber, gun rights activist and former Congressional candidate Brandon Herrera, otherwise known as San Antonio’s “AK-Guy,” is vying to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives under President-elect Donald Trump. In May, Hererra narrowly lost to U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales in the GOP runoff election by 400 votes. The political hopeful is now gunning for another position. Last week, Herrera hinted at his desire to be appointed Trump’s ATF director. “If the Trump administration decided to ask me to become the Director of the ATF, I would gladly accept and help make America great again,” he wrote in a Nov. 9 social media post.

According to the ATF, the agency is primarily responsible for preventing and investigating a variety of federal offenses, including: “the unlawful use, manufacture and possession of firearms and explosives; acts of arson and bombings; illegal trafficking of alcohol and tobacco products.” The agency also regulates the sale, possession and transportation of firearms, ammunition and explosives between states. However, Herrera announced he’s got a few big changes coming for the ATF if he’s appointed its director. “If I were to be considered for Director of the ATF, in my first 100 days I have a plan to hack, slash, and cripple that agency in ways it could never recover from,” he wrote Monday. “And when I’m done, I will ask President Trump to disband the agency entirely.”

