Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2024 at 2:06 pm
SEVEN POINTS – Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old Our news partners at KETK report the Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old man who was last seen in Seven Points on Saturday. Jesse Goode, is 79-years-old has gray hair, blue eyes, weighs 217 pounds and is 5’10”. He was last seen at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the 400 block of Nob Hill Lane near Cedar Creek Reservoir and Seven Points in Henderson County. A suspected vehicle to look out for is a white 1995 Ford F-150 with the license plate number: STH2454. The Silver Alert added that the truck has a small crane in the bed to lift a scooter. Anyone who sees Goode is asked to call 911 and Seven Points Police Department can be contacted at 903-423-2111 to report any other information.



News Partner
