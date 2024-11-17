Big Sandy, Hawkins students die in crash

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2024 at 2:07 pm

TYLER – Our KETK news partners report that Big Sandy and Hawkins ISD are in mourning after each district lost a student in a fatal crash on Saturday. “Big Sandy ISD is sad to learn of the passing of a member of our Wildcat family yesterday in a car accident. The district extends its deepest condolences to his family and to our many students who were friends with him and loved him.” Hawkins ISD also posted about losing one of their students in a fatal crash they said has impacted both communities.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the tragic loss of a student and member of our Hawk community in a car accident. This loss has deeply impacted our students, staff, and families, and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone grieving during this difficult time. We also stand alongside our neighbors in Big Sandy ISD as they mourn the loss of a student. This tragedy has impacted both of our communities, and we extend our condolences and support to all who are grieving.”

Hawkins ISD

Big Sandy ISD shared their condolences with Hawkins ISD as well by saying “Big Sandy also offers its condolences to our neighbors in Hawkins ISD and its students and families as they share this loss with us.”

Both districts said they’d have extra counsellors available on campus in the coming days and Hawkins ISD said their counsellors will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.

A Wood County Sheriff’s Office official told KETK one of their troopers responded to the crash which happened in Upshur County. Upshur County Sherriff’s Office could not supply a comment at this time.

