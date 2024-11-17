Russia launches ‘massive’ nationwide missile attack targeting Ukraine’s energy grid

(LONDON) -- Russia launched a major missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight into Sunday targeting power plants and energy infrastructure across the country.

The barrage was the largest attack on Ukraine since late August and the third largest so far this year. Missiles and drones targeted cities including the capital Kyiv, forcing people into basements, subway stations and other underground shelters.

Ukrainian authorities reported that at least five people were killed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram early Sunday that the "massive strike" targeted areas in "all regions of Ukraine."

Zelenskyy said around 120 missiles and 90 drones were fired into the country, with Ukrainian air defenses downing more than 140 targets.

Ukraine's air force said that at least eight Kinzhal hypersonic missiles -- among Moscow's most advanced weapons -- were among the projectiles used in the attack. So too were one Zircon hypersonic cruise missile and more than 100 Kalibr cruise missiles.

The air force said Ukrainian defenders downed 144 targets -- 102 missiles and 42 drones. The Russian aircraft involved in the assault included Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic bombers, the air force said, as well as Su-34, Su-27 and MiG-31 jets.

"We are grateful to all our air defense," the president said, noting that American-made F-16 fighter jets were involved in the defense.

Strikes and explosions were reported in Kyiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro and in western Ukraine. The Black Sea port city of Odesa was reportedly left without power following the strikes.

Zelenskyy said a drone impact in the southern city of Mykolaiv killed two people and injured six others, including two children.

Poland's military, meanwhile, said the Russian missile barrage prompted it to scramble fighter jets to protect its skies.

Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko confirmed in a post to social media that the strikes were targeting Ukraine's grid. The attack prompted authorities to impose emergency energy shutdowns in Kyiv and at least one other region.

Russia has targeted Ukraine's grid as winter looms. The country's centralized heating systems having been turned on in the past couple of weeks as temperatures drop below freezing. The strikes threaten to leave millions without power.

Moscow has launched missile and drone barrages against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war in February 2022. Russia has generally expanded long-range strikes as winters approach hoping to collapse the Ukrainian energy grid.

This year appears no different, with recent months bringing an intensification of drone and missile attacks across the country as the change in U.S. administration prompts talk of renewed peace negotiations.

Zelenskyy told Radio Ukraine on Saturday that Kyiv expects Russia to "continue combined strikes" through the winter period. "We need to prepare for everything," he added.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the attack was Russian President Vladimir Putin's "true response" to recent conversations with world leaders -- an apparent jab at German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who spoke with Putin Friday for the first time in two years, against Ukraine's objections.

"Russia launched one of the largest air attacks: drones and missiles against peaceful cities, sleeping civilians, critical infrastructure," Sybiha said. "This is war criminal Putin's true response to all those who called and visited him recently. We need peace through strength, not appeasement."

