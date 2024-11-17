East Texas hospitals get Fall 2024 safety ratings

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2024 at 9:23 am

TYLER – 13 East Texas hospitals have been given “A” safety ratings for the Fall of 2024, that’s up two from 11 A ratings in the Spring of 2024. The ratings are reported twice a year by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit that studies hospitals from across the country. They study hospitals for their numbers of errors, injuries, accidents and infections and rate them on a scale from A to F, with A being the safest. Our news partners at KETK have put together the following list of Fall 2024 ratings for East Texas hospitals:

CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial (Lufkin) – B

CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Livingston – A

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview – A

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Marshall – A (up from B in Spring 2023)

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs – A

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler – A

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System – A

CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta – A

Longview Regional Medical Center – A

Nacogdoches Medical Center – C

Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital – D

Palestine Regional Medical Center-East – B

Titus Regional Medical Center – B

UT Health Athens – A (up from B in Spring 2024)

UT Health Henderson – A

UT Health Jacksonville – A (up from B in Spring 2024)

UT Health Tyler – A

Wadley Regional Medical Center (Texarkana) – C

Woodland Heights Medical Center (Lufkin) – B

