East Texas hospitals get Fall 2024 safety ratings

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2024 at 9:23 am
TYLER – East Texas hospitals get Fall 2024 safety ratings13 East Texas hospitals have been given “A” safety ratings for the Fall of 2024, that’s up two from 11 A ratings in the Spring of 2024. The ratings are reported twice a year by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit that studies hospitals from across the country. They study hospitals for their numbers of errors, injuries, accidents and infections and rate them on a scale from A to F, with A being the safest. Our news partners at KETK have put together the following list of Fall 2024 ratings for East Texas hospitals:

CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial (Lufkin) – B
CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Livingston – A
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview – A
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Marshall – A (up from B in Spring 2023)
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs – A
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler – A
CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System – A
CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta – A
Longview Regional Medical Center – A
Nacogdoches Medical Center – C
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital – D
Palestine Regional Medical Center-East – B
Titus Regional Medical Center – B
UT Health Athens – A (up from B in Spring 2024)
UT Health Henderson – A
UT Health Jacksonville – A (up from B in Spring 2024)
UT Health Tyler – A
Wadley Regional Medical Center (Texarkana) – C
Woodland Heights Medical Center (Lufkin) – B



