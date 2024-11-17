Today is Sunday November 17, 2024
ktbb logo


Tilman Fertitta raises his stake in Wynn casinos

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2024 at 7:45 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that Tilman Fertitta, who according to Forbes magazine has vaulted to the top spot among Houston’s billionaires, has disclosed an increased stake in Wynn Resorts, the $10 billion Las Vegas gaming enterprise. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Fertitta said he controlled 10.9 million shares, about 9.9% of the company. News of the stake sent shares in the casino operator soaring, climbing 9.5% in midday trading Thursday to almost $94. Wynn shares opened Thursday at $86.83, valuing Fertitta’s stake at $946 million. The price spike, at one point greater than $8 a share, boosted the value of Fertitta’s investment by more than $80 million and past $1 billion. The price paid for the shares was not disclosed.

Fertitta’s stake in Wynn in March, when the company’s proxy statement was issued, was 6.9 million shares, or 6.22%. The hospitality, sports and real estate investor’s net worth was estimated by Forbes at $10.1 billion in October, making him the 99th wealthiest person in the country and 12th in Texas. Last year, he had a net worth of $8 billion. Wynn, which has four primary operating businesses, Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations and Encore Boston Harbor, reported a third-quarter loss of $32 million on revenue of $6.69 billion, less than the $117 million loss on $1.67 billion in revenue the year earlier. Fertitta, who controls the Golden Nugget casinos, has been expanding his stake in Las Vegas. He received approvals in 2022 for a 43-story, 2,420-room hotel/casino in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported that the project “would include restaurants, convention space, spa, wedding chapel, auto showroom and a roughly 2,500-seat theater.”



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC