Kirk Watson apparent winner in Austin mayoral race

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2024 at 7:41 am
AUSTIJN – KXAN reports that more than a week after Election Day, all Travis, Hays and Williamson County ballots have been unofficially tallied and they’re enough for KXAN to call an apparent winner in the Austin mayoral race. Austin Mayor Kirk Watson has more than 50% of the unofficial vote and is projected to win outright. Watson has secured 50.004% of the overall vote with 175,090 total votes. That’s 14 votes above the runoff threshold. KXAN is reporting Watson as the apparent winner, because those numbers are yet to be finalized. Travis County is expected to do its canvass on Nov. 15 and Williamson County on the Nov. 19, according to the respective clerk’s offices. Hays County’s results are official, according to its website. The deadline set by the Texas Secretary of State to post finalized results is Nov. 19.



