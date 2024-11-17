Local superintendents address state of education

TYLER – Four local school district superintendents met in Tyler on Thursday to address issues facing East Texas education like school funding and teacher shortages.

According to our news partner KETK, Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford led the panel which included Lindale ISD Superintendent Stan Surratt, Chapel Hill ISD Superintendent Lamond Dean and Carthage ISD Superintendent Jarrod Bitter. The panel discussed state funding, inflation, accountability standards, school vouchers and teacher shortages as a part of the Annual State of the District Address at the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

“It’s hard to sift through all the noise portrayed by some media and quite a bit of social media,” said Crawford. “I believe today conveyed the good things going on in our East Texas Public schools and the challenges on the horizon. Regardless of what the demagogues portray, our East Texas public schools are pragmatic and operated in a morally and fiscally conservative fashion.”

Stan Surratt said he was proud of East Texas schools despite the lack of state funding.

“East Texas school districts continue to do amazing things for students and teachers, even while state funding is stagnant,” said Surratt. “I am proud of how school boards and school administrators have handled the recent financial struggles imposed on local schools. Our students are still achieving great success even without support from State Legislators.”

Dean said that together they’re building a brighter future for the schools.

“While there are certainly challenges ahead, the collaboration between educators, community leaders, and stakeholders is essential in ensuring that every child receives the quality education they deserve,” said Dean. “Together, we are laying the foundation for a brighter future where innovation, equity, and support for our students are at the forefront of our efforts.”

Bitter added that he hoped people left the panel with a new understanding of public education.

“We appreciate the opportunity to provide some insight into a few major challenges facing public education and equip our audience with a few talking points to carry with them as we approach the next legislative session in the spring,” said Bitter. “I hope that, despite those challenges, the folks here with us today left with a sense of confidence in our dedicated educators and school systems, knowing that our students are well-supported and in good hands when they enter our buildings every day.”

Tyler ISD also honored Terry and Rose Giles, owners of Dairy Queen in Tyler, as the district’s 2024 Community Partner of the Year for supporting their Success Partner program. They also honored Smith County Judge Neal Franklin as a Distinguished Alumni.

