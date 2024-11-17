Today is Sunday November 17, 2024
Texas State routs Southern Miss 58-3 behind Jordan McCloud’s 4 TD passes, 704 yards of offense

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2024 at 11:08 pm
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Jordan McCloud threw four touchdown passes and Texas State had 703 yards of offense and scored on nine of its 11 possessions to rout Southern Miss 58-3 on Saturday night.

McCloud was 23-of-28 passing for 335 yards and threw two scores to Ismail Mahdi. Brad Jackson also threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score for Texas State (5-4, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference).

Kole Wilson had six receptions for 116 yards for the Bobcats. Konner Fox, Jaden Williams and Drew Donley each had a touchdown catch.

Lincoln Pare’s 68-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter capped the scoring.

Connor Gibbs kicked a 39-yard field goal in the second quarter for Southern Miss (1-9, 0-6), which was held to 194 yards. Rodrigues Clark had 66 yards rushing on 15 carries for the Golden Eagles.

