Rideshare service with armed drivers launching in Dallas

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2024 at 2:16 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that a new rideshare service featuring armed drivers is launching and Dallas and two other Texas cities. BlackWolf, a small ridesharing startup that gained fame through TikTok, is recruiting drivers in Dallas, Houston and Austin and hopes to launch by the end of this year or early 2025, founder and owner Kerry KingBrown said. To begin, the company looks to hire 35 to 50 drivers in each city. Drivers must have spotless background checks and at least four years experience in the military, law enforcement or other security positions. BlackWolf, which launched in Atlanta in 2023, has gained a large following on social media, with more than 1 million followers on TikTok and Instagram. KingBrown said rising crime in some large cities helped fuel demand. Some media outlets have likened the company to “Uber with guns.”

