Today is Saturday November 16, 2024
ktbb logo


Traffic advisory for two streets in downtown Tyler

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2024 at 2:06 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TYLER – Traffic advisory for two streets in downtown TylerWhat: Starting Tuesday, Nov. 19 through Saturday, Nov. 23, the northbound lane on Broadway Avenue near the Chamber of Commerce, located at 315 N. Broadway Ave., will be closed daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for roof work. Motorists are encouraged to drive with care in the area.
Where: Broadway Avenue near 315 N. Broadway Ave.
When: Tuesday, Nov. 19 through Saturday, Nov. 23 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
What: Starting Tuesday, Nov. 19 through Tuesday, Nov. 26, North Bois D’Arc Avenue from West Wilson Street and West Bow Street will be closed. Detours will be in place and motorists are encouraged to drive with care in the area.
Where: North Bois D’Arc Avenue from West Wilson Street and West Bow Street
When: Tuesday, Nov. 19 through Tuesday, Nov. 26

###



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC