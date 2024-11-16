Traffic advisory for two streets in downtown Tyler

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2024 at 2:06 pm

TYLER – What: Starting Tuesday, Nov. 19 through Saturday, Nov. 23, the northbound lane on Broadway Avenue near the Chamber of Commerce, located at 315 N. Broadway Ave., will be closed daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for roof work. Motorists are encouraged to drive with care in the area.

Where: Broadway Avenue near 315 N. Broadway Ave.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 19 through Saturday, Nov. 23 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What: Starting Tuesday, Nov. 19 through Tuesday, Nov. 26, North Bois D’Arc Avenue from West Wilson Street and West Bow Street will be closed. Detours will be in place and motorists are encouraged to drive with care in the area.

Where: North Bois D’Arc Avenue from West Wilson Street and West Bow Street

When: Tuesday, Nov. 19 through Tuesday, Nov. 26

###

Go Back