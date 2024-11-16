SpaceX backed out of a land swap

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2024 at 8:31 am

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that SpaceX has reportedly backed out of a controversial land swap that would have given the rocket company 43 acres of state parkland in South Texas. The company told the state in a September letter that it was “no longer interested in pursuing the specific arrangement,” according to an article Bloomberg published Thursday. The letter did not offer an explanation but noted the company apparently first notified Texas Parks and Wildlife of its decision in July.

The deal, approved by the state department earlier this year, would have given SpaceX room to expand in Boca Chica State Park, which surrounds the facility where it’s building and launching the world’s most powerful rocket. In exchange, SpaceX agreed to buy 477 acres near the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge and give the land to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to create a new state park. The Cameron County Appraisal District shows that SpaceX did buy the 477 acres. SpaceX and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. This land swap elicited thousands of public comments when it was announced in January. Environmental organizations raised concerns about giving a rocket company sensitive state parkland. Officials with SpaceX and the state argued the 43 acres were unconnected parcels, and many of them were inaccessible to the public.

