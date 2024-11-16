Who’ll lead higher education in Texas?

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2024 at 8:29 am

AUSTIN – The Austin American-Statesman reports theTexas Higher Education Coordinating Board has picked Wynn Rosser to serve as the agency’s next commissioner, members announced at a special meeting Thursday. Rosser most recently served as president of the Temple Foundation, an organization that works with rural communities in East Texas to create more access to education and opportunities to help address poverty. Before that, he was a senior administrator at Texas A&M University. He has also worked in the Rio Grande Valley to help boost access to secondary education, and he served as president and CEO of the Greater Texas Foundation, which works to connect underserved populations to educational opportunities. The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board is the highest authority on higher education matters in the state. It distributes the state’s financial aid to schools and sets its vision for meeting workforce needs. The commissioner, who is also the acting CEO of the agency, is appointed by the board, whose members are appointed by the governor.

Go Back