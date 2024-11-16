Today is Saturday November 16, 2024
Texarkana PD search for missing man

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2024 at 6:35 am
Texarkana PD search for missing manTEXARKANA — According to our news partner KETK, the Texarkana Police Department is searching for a missing 38-year-old man last seen in late October. According to a release, William Eric May was reported missing last Friday and officials are “very concerned for his safety and well-being.”

Detectives have been on the case all week and found video of him at a Arkansas-side Walmart at around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 28. He was also spotted riding a purple bicycle in the area of Texas Boulevard and Elizabeth Street after leaving Walmart. In the videos he was seen wearing a black polo, blue jeans and tan shoes. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at 903-798-3116 or after hours at 903-798-3876.

“Your help is vital in bringing William home safely. Thank you for your support and for sharing this post. Together, we can make a difference,” the police department said.



