Country Singer Sundance Head shot at his East Texas ranch

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2024 at 8:31 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Sundance Head, the winner of season 11 “The Voice” was shot at his ranch early Friday evening. According to a statement obtained by Fox News Digital from Sundance’s representative, Trey Newman, the country music singer sustained a gunshot wound to his stomach and called 911 himself. He was then airlifted to a hospital in Tyler.

“This was an apparent accident, and the bullet did not hit any vital organs, lodging in a fatty area of his stomach [and] not requiring any surgery at this time until we receive any further updates,” the statement noted. The cause of the shooting has not been shared at this time.

On Friday, Sundance’s wife, Misty, took to his Facebook account to share updates on his condition and thanked fans for “all the prayers.”



“Doctor just called me bullet went in above his navel and lodged into his abdominal wall missing all vital organs. He will not require surgery as they are not removing the bullet,” she wrote on social media. “I’m sure she said why but my head is in a fog right now. Him being on the bigger side was a good thing. Bullet is in his fatty tissue. Thanks for all the prayers.

Thousands of fans flocked to the comment section of the post, wishing the country music singer well.

Go Back