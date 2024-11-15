Former NFL Player Randy Grimes speaks on addiction recovery in Tyler

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2024 at 4:17 pm

TYLER – According to our news partner, KETK, Tyler native and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Randy Grimes was in his home town on Friday to speak about recovery from addiction.

“I just want to get the message out. There’s so much stigma involved with addiction, it’s such an ugly word. Nobody wants to admit it but this happens to good people,” said Grimes. “I work with judges, pastors, I work with pilots and athletes, and this happens to good people, but you’ve got to put your hands up and ask for help.”

Before the NFL, Grimes played for Baylor University in Waco and the Robert E. Lee High School football team, before they changed the name to Tyler Legacy High School.

Grimes became addicted to painkillers after a series of injuries he got playing in the NFL. He shared that his path to recovery was long but now he and his wife Lydia are helping others on their path to an addiction-free life.

Anyone interested in the path to recovery can learn more through the following local recovery resources:

-Greenhouse Treatment Center

-ETCADA

-Alcohol and Drug Awareness Council

-Texas Health and Human Services

-East Texas Men’s Rehab of Adult & Teen Challenge of Texas

-Addiction Treatment Center East Texas

