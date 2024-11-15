Camp County man gets 19 years in prison for meth trafficking, firearms violations

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2024 at 2:28 pm

LEESBURG -Our news partners at KETK report that man has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to drug and firearms charges on Thursday.

Nathan Paul Hart, 36 of Leesburg, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamines and possession of a firearm for a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas Damien M. Diggs.

According to Diggs, Hart was then sentenced to 170 months for the drug charge and 60 months on the firearms charge for a total of 230 months or 19.167 years. Federal court records showed that between August 2019 and August 2021, Hart was a part of a group who conspired to bring more than 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamines into East Texas. In November of 2020, Hart was stopped with another person in a car that was carrying around two kilograms of meth and a pistol. He also reportedly admitted to sending more than $22,000 to California to purchase drugs.

Hart will serve his two sentences one after the other and has also been ordered to forfeit $250,000, Diggs’ press release said. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service – Criminal Investigations were all involved in the case

