Henderson County officials searching for 11-year-old girl

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2024 at 2:19 pm

ATHENS – Our News Partner, KETK, reports that the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 11-year-old girl who “is believed to have been picked up by an unknown subject.”

According to the department, Mia James, is around 5’11” tall and weighs 98 pounds. She was last seen near her home on County Road 3925 north of Athens while wearing black shorts and a teal hoodie with with the word “Venom” on it.

Anyone with information about Mia’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 903-675-5128.

