Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2024 at 1:35 pm
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Apple TV+
Bad Sisters: We’ve been dying for it to return. Check out season 2 of the dark comedy.

Silo: The show about the last 10,000 people on Earth returns. Watch the premiere of season 2.

Hulu
Say Nothing: Follow a story of murder and memory in Northern Ireland in the new limited series.

Prime Video
Cross: Based on characters created by James Patterson, meet detective Alex Cross in the new series.

Netflix
Cobra Kai: The fight is going global. The crew faces old enemies in part 2 of season 6.

Max
Dune: Prophecy: Watch the beginnings of the Sisterhood in the new series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

