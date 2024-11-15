Jacksonville man gets life in prison for sexual abuse

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2024 at 10:57 am

JACKSONVILLE – James Warnell Phillips of Jacksonville has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty on Wednesday to two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child. According to our news partner KETK and the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office, charges against Phillips were brought after it was determined he had continuously sexually abused minors for 11 years. The case against him was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Richey and Cherokee County District Attorney Elmer Beckworth.

