City of Longview approves spay and neuter ordinance

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2024 at 8:42 am

LONGVIEW — The Longview City Council has voted to approve an ordinance to require owners to spay and neuter stray dogs and cats. According to our news partner KETK, the step was taken by the council in order to fix their stray animal problem and prevent overcrowding. The council voted 6-1 to implement a new ordinance and enact pet and breeder permits for owners of loose dogs and cats.

“It really has the ability, like a pebble in the in the pond, to reverberate throughout East Texas,” said Kelly Heitkamp, an animal welfare attorney.

The Longview Animal Advisory committee worked for months to find a solution to overcrowding and the safety of their residents. The ordinance will require owners of stray dogs and cats to be sterilized. Sterilization requirements and the intact pet permit include exemptions such as infertility or chronic health issues, according to the city.

A 30 day allowance is implemented to get the pet sterilized if the owner can provide proof there is a sterilization appointment. The council also considered the $50 minimum pet permit fee and voted 6-1 to bring the amount down to $25.

The city judge will determine the amount of the fine on a sliding scale on a case by case basis.

The breeding permit fees mirror the state fees. If a breeder is registered with the state of Texas, they will not need to register with the city.

The ordinance will begin Feb. 1st and the city will get the word out to their residents before it is enacted. This push to limit the amount of stray animals in Longview comes after a man was attacked and killed by a pack of stray dogs in February.

“I think that did bring certain people that brought the awareness to people who otherwise were ignorant to this problem, so unfortunately, Kenneth passed, but he did not die in vain because we brought about significant change,” said Heitkamp.

Right now Longview Animal Control has two field officers and one trainee. That lack of manpower concerns councilwoman Shannon Moore and Animal Control’s ability to take on new responsibilities.

Bobbie Hubbard, Director of Administration for Longview said animal control will not be on a mission to start taking animals but their goal is compliance from owners.

