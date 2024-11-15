Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving sits out against the Jazz because of a strained right shoulder

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dallas guard Kyrie Irving sat out the Mavericks’ game Thursday night against the Utah Jazz because of a strained right shoulder.

Irving is averaging 25.2 points, 4.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 11 games this season. He’s shooting 54.5% from the field and 54.1% from 3-point range.

Quentin Grimes took Irving’s spot in the starting lineup. Grimes is averaging 5.1 points and 2.8 rebounds.

