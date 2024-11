Dadonov scores 2 goals, including a penalty shot, as the Stars beat the Bruins 7-2

DALLAS (AP) ā€” Evgenii Dadonov scored two goals, including the first successful penalty shot in the NHL this season, and the Dallas Stars beat the Boston Bruins 7-2 on Thursday night.

Matt Duchene, Roope Hintz, Mason Marchment and rookies Logan Stankoven and Oskar Back also scored for the Stars, who continued an offensive roll following a 7-1 win at Pittsburgh on Monday.

Dadonov gave Dallas a 2-0 lead at 6:36 of the first period after being obstructed on a breakaway by Mason Lohrei. Five previous NHL penalty shots didnā€™t produce a goal.

Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins, who split two games on a Central Division road trip.

Dallasā€™ Jake Oettinger made 23 saves, and Bostonā€™s Jeremy Swayman stopped 31 shots.

Marchment had a goal and an assist following a five-point game at Pittsburgh.

It was Backā€™s first NHL goal. He also had an assist.

Takeaways

Bruins: They entered tied for last in the NHL with an 11.8% power play, and they went 0 for 2 with the man advantage.

Stars: The line of Duchene, Marchment and Tyler Seguin have collected five goals and 13 points in the last two games.

Key moment

Stankovenā€™s rebound goal at 14:15 of the second restored Dallasā€™ two-goal lead and was followed by Backā€™s one-handed poke less than two minutes later.

Key stat

The Stars are 7-0-0 in their home arena for the first time in the franchiseā€™s 57 seasons, the first 26 as the Minnesota North Stars. They lost as the designated host to the Florida Panthers in the two-game Global Series in Finland in early November.

Up next

On Saturday, the Bruins will host the St. Louis Blues and the Stars will visit the Minnesota Wild.

