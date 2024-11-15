Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news

PHOENIX (AP) — Freshman reserve Joson Sanon hit five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points, Basheer Jihad added 18 points and Arizona State defeated Grand Canyon 87-76. The game was played at the Phoenix Suns’ Footprint Center as part of the Hall of Fame series of high-profile matchups at neutral sites. Sanon had 13 points in the first half, helping the Sun Devils take a 41-40 lead. Jihad had 13 points in the second half with Alston Mason adding 11 of his 16. Tyon Grant-Foster, the reigning WAC Player of the Year, made his season debut for the Antelopes and scored 19 points.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Aaronette Vonleh had 18 and 11 and No. 17 Baylor rolled to a 104-55 win over East Texas A&M. Bella Fontleroy, who missed most of Sunday’s loss at Oregon with a sprained ankle, scored 15 points for the Bears. Jana Van Gytenbeek, a graduate senior, will miss the rest of the season for Baylor after suffering a knee injury in the season-opening win. Cora Horvath scored 22 points for the Lions. The Bears scored the first eight points and led 12-2 less than 3 1/2 minutes into the game. The Lions closed it to 23-18 after one quarter but Baylor scored the first 10 points of the second quarter. A 12-0 run pushed the lead past 20 and it was 51-28 at the half with Littlepage-Buggs scoring 20 with 10 rebounds.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The state that gave much of America the right to offer legal sports betting may decide that certain bets on college athletes are out of bounds. New Jersey is considering banning bets on the statistical performance of student athletes, such as how many touchdowns a quarterback will throw or how many rebounds a basketball player will rack up. The NCAA says 1 in 3 college athletes in heavily bet-on sports report being harassed or threatened by angry gamblers. Thirteen states already ban such bets. The proposal moved forward Thursday but still needs additional approvals to become law.

PROVO, Utah (AP) — After suffering several close losses earlier this season, Kansas is finally resembling the team that was expected to be a Big 12 contender after last year’s nine-win campaign. But all the Jayhawks can do now is play spoiler against a BYU team that has its sights set on the College Football Playoff. No. 7 BYU can take a step toward wrapping up a spot in the Big 12 championship game with a victory over Kansas on Saturday.

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders pays no attention to the kudos or accolades his 18th-ranked Colorado Buffaloes are currently receiving. It’s for the same reason the coach didn’t listen to the criticism a season ago. He considers it just a lot of distracting noise. Sanders added his team knows who they are and where they are going. It’s easy to see where they’re going if they keep on this winning path, straight toward the Big 12 title game and possibly a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Buffaloes have won three in a row heading into a clash with former Pac-12 foe Utah. The Utes have lost five in a row.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Audi Crooks had 26 points and eight rebounds, Sydney Harris added 13 and No. 8 Iowa State beat St. Thomas of Minnesota 80-47. Crooks made 12 of 17 shots from the field and left the game two minutes into the fourth quarter after her layup gave the Cyclones a 27-point lead. She has reached double figures in 36 consecutive games. Harris has come off the bench to score in double figures in three straight games for the Cyclones. Emily Ryan had 13 assists, most by a Division I player this season, to go with four points and three rebounds. Amber Scalia led the Tommies with 11 points.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 28 points in just 16 minutes due to foul trouble, and No. 10 Kansas State rolled to an 86-68 victory over Creighton. Temira Poindexter and Serena Sundell added 12 points apiece, and Kennedy Taylor scored 10 off the bench for the Wildcats, who improved to 3-0 on the season. Kennedy Townsend had a career-high 16 points, and Morgan Maly finished with 15 for the Bluejays. But the nation’s leading scorer, Lauren Jensen, was held to just nine on 4-for-11 shooting. Creighton dropped to 1-2 on the season.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A key figure in West Virginia University’s wide-ranging reductions to academic programs and faculty positions before stepping down a year ago has quietly returned to the school. Rob Alsop’s rehiring as a senior deputy athletic director wasn’t announced by the university, which posted his new role on its athletic directory earlier this month. Alsop previously served as the university’s vice president for strategic initiatives. He took an up-front role in explaining proposals and initiatives during key university meetings. During one such chaotic meeting in September 2023, the university approved academic and faculty cuts as it grappled with a $45 million budget shortfall. Alsop stepped down a month later.

