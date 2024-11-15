Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The state that gave much of America the right to offer legal sports betting may decide that certain bets on college athletes are out of bounds. New Jersey is considering banning bets on the statistical performance of student athletes, such as how many touchdowns a quarterback will throw or how many rebounds a basketball player will rack up. The NCAA says 1 in 3 college athletes in heavily bet-on sports report being harassed or threatened by angry gamblers. Thirteen states already ban such bets. The proposal moved forward Thursday but still needs additional approvals to become law.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Jasmine Brown-Hagger scored a career-high 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, Kendall Bostic had a double-double and No. 23 Illinois coasted to an 84-37 win over Eastern Illinois. The Illini shot 55% and went 9 of 19 from 3-point range, going 1 of 5 in a ragged fourth quarter. The Panthers were 2 of 25 behind the arc (8%), shot 24% overall and were outrebounded 44-27. Bostic had 11 points and 12 rebounds for her 35th career double-double. Jayda Johnston led Eastern Illinois with eight points and Kiyley Flowers had seven steals. The Illini scored the first six points of the game and led 12-2 midway through the first quarter, which ended at 19-7.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jayden Maiava grew up watching Marcus Mariota win the Heisman Trophy and cheering while Tua Tagovailoa led Alabama to a national championship. Maiava naturally rooted for two fellow Hawaii-born quarterbacks, and he dreamed of following in their footsteps to the biggest stages in football. He’ll take the next step on that journey when he becomes the first Polynesian quarterback to start for Southern California as the Trojans host Nebraska. With four losses in their five games before last week’s bye, the Trojans are desperate to salvage something from their second straight wasted season under coach Lincoln Riley. That’s why Maiava is replacing Miller Moss.

UNDATED (AP) — The Big Ten has four of the top five teams in the AP Top 25 and the College Football Playoff Rankings. What it doesn’t have is any particularly compelling matchups this week. The only Big Ten game in this week’s schedule featuring two teams with winning records has No. 1 Oregon as a two-touchdown favorite at Wisconsin. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been responsible for 180 career touchdowns and set the NCAA record in that category last week by throwing three touchdown passes against Maryland.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — No. 1 Oregon and Wisconsin meet Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium for the first time since the Ducks’ thrilling 28-27 Rose Bowl victory over the Badgers on New Year’s Day of 2020. The two programs were on equal footing back then but have gone in different directions since. Oregon seems well on its way to a College Football Playoff berth. Wisconsin merely wants to keep its bowl streak alive after losing its last two games by a combined 47 points. Oregon coach Dan Lanning says “we got more work to do.”

UNDATED (AP) — No. 2 Ohio State probably needs to win its remaining games to stay in the national championship hunt. The Buckeyes can’t afford a letdown against Northwestern at Wrigley Field on Saturday. Ohio State’s margin for error disappeared last month with a 32-31 loss at Oregon. The Ducks were ranked No. 3 at the time and now sit atop the AP poll. The Buckeyes bounced back with a sloppy and narrow win over Nebraska two weeks later. Ohio State followed that up by beating then-No. 3 Penn State 20-13 in Happy Valley and shellacking Purdue 45-0 last week. This is the first of two games at Wrigley Field for Northwestern. The Wildcats’ first five home games were at their temporary lakefront facility while their new stadium scheduled for 2026 is constructed.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — No. 4 Penn State knows it cannot take anything for granted — not even a victory over reeling Purdue — if it hopes to keep its Big Ten title hopes and playoff aspirations alive. The Nittany Lions rebounded from their only loss of the season last weekend with an emphatic victory over Washington and now visit the Boilermakers, who have lost eight straight. But with four teams fighting for the two championship game spots, one more stumble from Penn State could derail everything. And that’s exactly what Purdue would like to do this weekend.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond has had his contract renewed through 2029. The university announced the extension on Thursday and noted it was finalized this past spring. Jarmond was hired in 2020 and signed a six-year contract. He came to Westwood after three years leading Boston College’s athletic program. During Jarmond’s tenure, he has navigated UCLA’s move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, signed a uniform, footwear, apparel and equipment deal with Nike and has started initiatives dealing with name, image and likeness collectives.

