Rep. Moran looks ahead to Republican trifecta

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2024 at 12:14 am

WASHINGTON — A little over a week after the elections, East Texas Rep. Nathaniel Moran said people are anticipating the conservative trifecta in Washington, including Trump’s return to the White House. According to our news partner KETK, Moran hopes that by the time January rolls around, and the House, Senate and White House become Republican dominated, legislation can move through, after it failed to pass in the last four years when it got stuck in the Senate and was not supported by the White House.

With Trump wasting no time in filling his cabinet, Moran said people are getting a glimpse of what’s to come. In recent days, Trump has nominated politicians like Matt Gaetz for Attorney General and Marco Rubio for Secretary of State but also Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve as Secretary of Defense.

“A lot of great qualifying individuals that are being named to the positions. I think folks with a different perspective on how government should be run or frankly, not run, and that’s going to be good for the American people moving forward,” Moran said.

One of the main priorities for Moran once Trump is back in office is to extend the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act provisions for Americans as it is set to expire in 2025.

“If we don’t do anything about these Tax Cuts and Jobs Act provisions, then Americans are going to see a large tax increase come 2026,” Moran said. “We do not want that happen, we want to take affirmative action to extend those tax cuts, keep taxes and regulations low on individuals and businesses.”

To keep the American economy moving steadily, Moran believes administrative rules and regulatory burdens imposed on small businesses and industries, such as the energy industry, should be lifted.

“Unleash American ingenuity and innovation so that we can get our economy moving the way that it should, steadily and in the best interests of the American people,” Moran said.

