Tyler Police assist in capture of man wanted for aggravated sex crime

Posted/updated on: November 14, 2024 at 4:24 pm

Tyler – Tyler Police Department announced the arrest of a man on Wednesday who was wanted for aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault out of Irving. According to our news partner KETK, apprehended was Patrick Francis Hoversten of Sonoma, California. Irving Police said that Hoversten assaulted an employee at an Irving business on Nov. 10.

Irving PD believed since Hoversten was a truck driver, they felt he was in the Laredo area when his arrest warrant was issued.

On Wednesday, Tyler police notified Irving Police to let them know they had arrested Hoversten and that he was in their custody. Hoversten is currently in the Smith County Jail awaiting transfer to Irving.

