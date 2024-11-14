Officer hit by drunk driver while working Texarkana crash

Posted/updated on: November 14, 2024 at 4:24 pm

TEXARKANA- Our news parner, KETK, reports that a Texarkana police officer was injured Thursday morning while working a I-30 crash when an intoxicated driver hit his patrol vehicle.

Officer Kevin Burk was working at the scene of a westbound I-30 rollover crash and parked his vehicle across the highway to divert traffic, the police department said. According to Texarkana PD, Burk was inside the unit flashing his lights when 30-year-old Matthew Patterson crashed into the side of the vehicle. Police said Patterson ignored all flashing lights and warning and was arrested for drinking while intoxicated. Burk was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and has since been released, the police department said.

“This serves as yet another reminder to never get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you’ve been drinking,” the Texarkana Police Department said. “Too many tragic things could happen in a heartbeat. It’s simply not worth the risk.”

The department said Patterson is sitting behind bars at the Bi-State Jail.

Go Back