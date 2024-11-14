Gregg County woman sentenced for distributing fentanyl

Posted/updated on: November 14, 2024 at 11:51 am

TYLER – A Longview woman has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing fentanyl resulting in death in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs. Rebecca Diane Merkel, 43, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle. According to information presented in Court, Merkel operated what was known to drug users as the “Walmart of drugs” out of her residence located on Williams Street in Longview. There, she and her co-defendants sold various illegal narcotics, including methamphetamine and pills laced with fentanyl, in exchange for money, stolen goods, and firearms. Merkel’s customers included street-level dealers in Gregg, Rusk, and Panola counties.

On March 29, 2023, Merkel sold what were purported to be prescription pills to a victim, who died after ingesting them. On March 30, 2023, law enforcement located the victim’s body inside a vehicle in a remote area in Rusk County, where other co-defendants staged the body to avoid detection by authorities. An autopsy determined that the victim died of a fentanyl overdose.

On May 10, 2023, Merkel was arrested following a traffic stop during which officers recovered a firearm, methamphetamine, heroin, crack cocaine, and pills that were later determined to contain fentanyl, a synthetic opioid commonly used as an analgesic or anesthetic that is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Merkel admitted to selling controlled substances from her residence, including in the time frame during which the victim purchased the fatal dose.

“This case illustrates the very real and tragic danger associated with fentanyl distribution in the Eastern District of Texas and elsewhere. We mourn the senseless loss of life and pray for the victim’s family in a time of such immeasurable grief. We will aggressively continue to work together with our state and local partners to bring to justice those who aim to profit from these tragedies,” said U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs.

In addition to Merkel, six other co-defendants were also sentenced for their respective criminal conduct related to the conspiracy:

– Timothy Wayne Yow, 58, of Longview, received a 188-month sentence;

– Jonathan Schurr, 26, of Longview, received a 46-month sentence;

– Stephanie Nichoal Kravis, 38, of Kilgore, received a 140-month sentence;

– Wesley Ryan Parker, 33, of Carthage, received a 120-month sentence;

– Daulton Wayne Anthony, 31, of Carthage, received a 71-month sentence; and

– Kylie Breaane Durand, 28, of Carthage, received a 37-month sentence.

“During the course of this investigation it has been our privilege to partner with surrounding Sheriffs’ Offices and federal agencies to provide manpower and other assistance. We appreciate our counterparts at ATF and the US Attorney’s Office for their help investigating and prosecuting violent crimes and narcotics offenses in our area,” said Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton. He added, “The opioid crisis often results in other criminal activity, particularly property crimes and violent crimes involving illegal firearms. By introducing fentanyl into the mix unsuspecting victims have experienced overdoses, often with fatal results. By working together, we can make our communities safer for our citizens.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has issued a Public Safety Alert warning Americans of the alarming increase in the lethality and availability of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine. The Public Safety Alert coincides with the launch of DEA’s One Pill Can Kill Public Awareness Campaign to educate the public of the dangers of counterfeit pills and urges all Americans to take only medications prescribed by a medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist. The campaign aims to raise public awareness of a significant nationwide surge in fake pills that are mass-produced by criminal drug networks in labs, deceptively marketed as legitimate prescription pills, and are killing unsuspecting Americans at an unprecedented rate. For more information, please visit https://www.dea.gov/onepill.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), DEA, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Longview Police Department, and Kilgore Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucas Machicek.

