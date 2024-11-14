Texas Rangers hire 2023 NL top manager Skip Schumaker as a senior adviser

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have hired former Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker as a senior adviser for baseball operations.

Texas announced Schumaker’s addition to its front office on Wednesday, when the team also signed right-handed pitcher Luis Curvelo to a one-year contract calling for the $760,000 minimum while in the major leagues and $90,000 while in the minors.

Schumaker was the 2023 NL Manager of the Year after Miami went 84-78 and made the fourth postseason appearance in club history. The Marlins slipped to 62-100 last season after the organization had parted ways with general manager Kim Ng, who was responsible for hiring Schumaker and building the roster that made the playoffs.

The Marlins and Schumaker mutually agreed that he would not return for the 2025 season. He led a roster decimated by trades and injuries to a 146-178 record over the past two seasons.

Before going to Miami, Schumaker was a bench coach for St. Louis, where he played for the Cardinals during their 2011 World Series championship over Texas. He played 11 big league seasons with St. Louis (2005-12), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2013) and Cincinnati (2014-15).

The 24-year-old Curvelo was 4-0 with three saves and a 2.57 ERA (19 ER over 66 2/3 innings) over 49 relief appearances this year for Double-A Arkansas in Seattle’s organization. He is seeking his big league debut.

Curvelo, who is from Venezuela, originally signed with Seattle as an international free agent in 2018.

