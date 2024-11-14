5 sentenced to prison for Upshur County drug operation

Posted/updated on: November 14, 2024 at 12:19 am

UPSHUR COUNTY – A February undercover investigation led to five East Texans sentenced to prison for methamphetamine distribution. On Tuesday, the last person awaiting sentencing received a combined prison term of 40 years according to our news partner KETK.

A search warrant was executed at Bob O’ Link Road where 39-year-old Cameron Scott Spears, 51-year-old Jimmy Wayne Skinner, 41-year-old Amanda Lynn Gage, 33-year-old Hailey Renee Shaddix and 45-year-old Benjamin Heath Evans were arrested.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office identified Spears as the main target of the investigation and he pled guilty on Tuesday to two charges of delivery of a controlled substance and one charge of possession of a controlled substance. The DA’s office said authorities performed an undercover operation because Spears had been selling and distributing “large quantities” of meth for a “long” period of time and they needed to penetrate the operation.

Officials said they recovered drugs and firearms from the compound, including one firearm engraved with “Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.”

After pleading guilty on Tuesday, Spears received two twenty-year prison terms for delivery after being captured selling meth to an informant and 40 years for possession with intent to deliver. According to the district attorney’s office, the sentences will run concurrently.

Most recently, Gage was sentenced on Sept. 10 to 18 months in state jail after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance.

Before that, Skinner was sentenced to 99 years in prison on Aug. 14 on drug and firearm charges. In his case the DA’s office said during the raid he was found in a room with methamphetamine, marijuana, cutting agents, loaded syringes and multiple firearms. Skinner was reportedly next to a loaded 20 gauge shotgun that had been sawed off.

Evans and Shaddix both pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and received a 15 month sentence in state jail.

