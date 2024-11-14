Today is Thursday November 14, 2024
Louisiana man sentenced to death for killing deputy

Posted/updated on: November 14, 2024 at 12:09 am
Louisiana man sentenced to death for killing deputyLONGVIEW — On Wednesday, a Louisiana man was sentenced to death after being found guilty of murdering an East Texas deputy in 2019. According to our news partner KETK, Gregory Newson was found guilty of shooting and killing William Chris Dickerson, a Panola County deputy during a traffic stop on New Year’s Eve in 2019. Newson was accused of fleeing the scene that led to a high-speed chase ending in a crash.

Prosecutors in the case were seeking the death penalty, asking the jury to look at the evidence when making their decision.

“Your verdict is not going to bring Chris Dickerson back,” Wes May, a state lawyer said. “It’s not going to fill the hole left in the shield that these men and women who testified in this case and who Chris himself represented, but it will be one step toward taking justice.”



