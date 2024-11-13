Former Henderson FFA student wins national title

Posted/updated on: November 13, 2024 at 4:03 pm

HENDERSON – Trey Pinnell of Henderson, and a 2024 graduate of Henderson High School, had high hopes of winning at this years National FFA Convention. According to our news partner KETK, Trey had an invention he thought could be a winner. Baling pine straw, packaging it and selling it as mulching material.

The convention ran from Oct. 23 through Oct. 26 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The purpose of the convention is to help students develop career and college leadership skills to bring back to their local FFA chapter. Pinnell took to the stage with three other team members on Oct. 25 with high hopes of winning.

“Being on that stage in front of that many people is something I’ll never forget. I was really nervous, obviously a lot of people out there. When I heard my name, I kind of looked at my [agriculture] teacher, I couldn’t really believe it.” Pinnell said.

Trey, a 2024 Henderson High School graduate, became the first person in school history to have won a national FFA title.

