Tracking who Trump has named to serve in his Cabinet, administration

Posted/updated on: November 13, 2024 at 12:04 pm

Allison Robbert-Pool/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- President-elect Donald Trump, ahead of his return to power in January, is announcing who he wants to fill Cabinet positions and other key roles inside his administration.

Trump began to roll out his nominees and appointees just days after his election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. They include some of his staunchest allies on Capitol Hill and key advisers to his 2024 campaign.

Trump will have a Republican-controlled Senate and possibly a Republican-controlled House to help usher his picks through. But he's also urging the incoming Senate leader to embrace recess appointments, which has led to speculation some of his choices may be more controversial.

Here is a running list of whom Trump has selected, or is expected to select, to serve in his administration.

Secretary of state: Marco Rubio

Trump is expected to announce Florida Sen. Marco Rubio to be secretary of state, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Rubio is the vice-chair of the Senate Select Committee on Foreign Intelligence and sits on the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. He holds hard-line views on China, Iran and Russia, although like other Republicans he has shifted on support for Ukraine's war effort to be more aligned with Trump.

Rubio will need to be confirmed by the Senate. Read more about Rubio's experience here.

Department of Homeland Security secretary: Kristi Noem

Trump announced he has chosen South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to be his secretary for the Department of Homeland Security.

As Trump's Homeland Security secretary, among Noem's biggest roles is expected to be to oversee Trump's border policies, including the major campaign promise of "mass deportations," alongside Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan and White House deputy chief of staff on policy Stephen Miller.

The role would require Senate approval. Read more about Noem here.

Department of Homeland Security secretary: Kristi Noem

Trump announced he has chosen South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to be his secretary for the Department of Homeland Security.

As Trump's Homeland Security secretary, among Noem's biggest roles is expected to be to oversee Trump's border policies, including the major campaign promise of "mass deportations," alongside Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan and White House deputy chief of staff on policy Stephen Miller.

The role would require Senate approval. Read more about Noem here.

'Department of Government Efficiency': Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy

Trump announced the two men will lead what he's calling a new "Department of Government Efficiency."

It will not be a new federal agency, but will provide "outside of government" counsel on reforming departments and cutting waste, Trump said.

Read more about Trump's plan here. The president-elect did not detail how this new department would be funded.

'Border czar': Tom Homan

Trump announced former Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan will serve as "border czar."

He will be charged with seeing out the mass deportations Trump promised throughout his campaign.

Homan oversaw ICE under the Trump administration for a year and a half, at a time when the administration's "zero tolerance" policy led to parents being separated from their children at the border.

"Border czar" is not an official Cabinet position, meaning it won't need Senate confirmation. Read more about Homan here.

Chief of staff: Susie Wiles

Susie Wiles will be the first female chief of staff for any White House.

Wiles was Trump's co-campaign manager for his 2024 run. Trump also credited her for her work on his 2016 and 2020 White House bids, though his 2024 bid ran smoother and saw fewer shake-ups.

Wiles is the daughter of legendary NFL Hall of Famer Pat Summerall. She will not require Senate confirmation to serve in the post.

Deputy chief of staff for policy: Stephen Miller

Trump announced that Stephen Miller will become his deputy chief of staff for policy.

Miller is one of Trump's senior advisers and helped craft his hard-line immigration policies during his first term. He will be key in trying to implement Trump's 2024 campaign pledge to mass deport migrants illegally living in the U.S.

He will not require Senate confirmation to serve in the post. Read more about Miller's background here.

In addition to Wiles and Miller, Trump also announced other key White House figures: Dan Scavino was named assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff; James Blair was named assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for legislative, political and public affairs; and Taylor Budowich will serve as assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel.

Ambassador to the United Nations: Elise Stefanik

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik has been tapped to be Trump's U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Stefanik joined Congress as a moderate Republican but became one of Trump's key defenders after his first impeachment and after his 2020 election loss. She joined House leadership in 2021 as chair of the House Republican Conference.

Stefanik made headlines this past year as she challenged university presidents on their handling of protests over the Israel-Gaza war. She's also accused the United Nations of antisemitism over some of the resolutions passed amid the conflict.

Stefanik will have to be confirmed by the Senate to serve in the role. Read more about Stefanik here.

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency: John Ratcliffe

Trump has selected John Ratcliffe to serve as director of the CIA.

The former three-term Republican congressman from Texas served as Trump's director of national intelligence from mid-2020 until the end of Trump's first term.

His path to DNI wasn't a smooth one -- he was nominated to the post in 2019, but he withdrew his nomination after questions from both parties arose about his qualifications for the job and whether he had embellished his record as a federal prosecutor.

"From exposing fake Russian collusion to be a Clinton campaign operation, to catching the FBI's abuse of Civil Liberties at the FISA Court, John Ratcliffe has always been a warrior for Truth and Honesty with the American Public," Trump said in a statement announcing his pick. "When 51 intelligence officials were lying about Hunter Biden's laptop, there was one, John Ratcliffe, telling the truth to the American People."

Ratcliffe's nomination requires Senate confirmation. Read more about him here.

Environmental Protection Agency administrator: Lee Zeldin

Trump has tapped former New York congressman Lee Zeldin to lead the EPA.

Zeldin represented Long Island's Suffolk County in the House of Representatives for eight years before launching a failed bid for governor against Democrat Kathy Hochul. Before becoming an elected official, Zeldin was an attorney.

Zeldin has pledged to eliminate regulations at the EPA he claimed are hampering businesses. He also said he wanted to restore energy independence as well as protect access to clean air and water.

Zeldin will need Senate confirmation to serve in the role. Read more about him here.

National security adviser: Mike Waltz

Trump has picked Florida Rep. Michael Waltz to be his national security adviser.

Waltz, who was the first Green Beret elected to the House, sits on the House Intelligence, Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees. Before becoming an elected official, Walz served in various national security policy roles.

The national security adviser is appointed by the president with no Senate confirmation needed.

Ambassador to Israel: Mike Huckabee

Trump announced he has nominated former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee to be the U.S. ambassador to Israel.

The role, which will need to be confirmed by the Senate, will be a key appointment as tensions remain high in the Middle East. Like David Friedman, Trump's first ambassador to Israel, Huckabee is an outspoken supporter of the Israeli settlement movement.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back