East Texas woman sentenced for drunk driving wreck

Posted/updated on: November 13, 2024 at 8:29 am

GILMER — An Upshur County woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison following a drunk driving crash involving three children. According to Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd, Breanna Rena Simmons, 32, pleaded guilty to three counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle with deadly weapon, and driving while intoxicated with child passenger with deadly weapon.

Officials said Simmons was traveling on Turkey Road in Upshur County on March 29 when she crashed into a tree, severely injuring all three of her children, including an unrestrained toddler. The impact was so great that it caused the engine of her SUV to be thrown from the vehicle into a ditch on the other side of the road. She was going 64 mph at impact, Byrd said. The posted speed limit was 25 miles per hour. Simmons blood alcohol content was .18 grams of alcohol per 100 ml about three hours after the crash.

Simmons received five years for each of the three counts, totaling 15 years. She must serve at least half of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole, according to Byrd.

