Secret Service agent breached security, took lover to Obama’s beach house: Memoir

Posted/updated on: November 13, 2024 at 6:31 am

(WASHINGTON) -- A Secret Service agent tasked with protecting former President Barack Obama knowingly and repeatedly breached his duties while trying to woo a love interest — and living a double life, according to a new memoir by the agent’s former girlfriend.

In “Undercover Heartbreak: a Memoir of Trust and Trauma,” Koryeah Dwanyen describes a series of potential security lapses, including a time when she said she was invited to join the senior agent at the Obamas’ beachfront property in Hawaii in 2022 while they were away.

He had already sent her "several photos" of the house a week earlier, and suggested a tour, according to the book.

“No one will know. If anything, I’m the one who could get in trouble,” says the agent in the memoir, where he is given the pseudonym “Dale.”

He then tried to get her to fool around in the first lady’s bathroom, according to Dwanyen.

“We should have sex in Michelle [Obama]’s bathroom, like a mile-high club,” Dwanyen claims he said.

The senior agent's alleged violations of fundamental regulations prompted an internal investigation by the Secret Service.

The self-published memoir was released on Oct. 28, adding another reputational shiner to the agency after a major security lapse in the summer led to calls for operational reform.

The Secret Service had faced intense scrutiny since a gunman attempted to assassinate Donald Trump while the former president campaigned at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July. That incident, which prompted the ouster of the agency’s director, was called a “historic security failure by the Secret Service" in an independent review by the Department of Homeland Security.

“The U.S. Secret Service’s top priority is ensuring the safety and security of our protectees, and any actions that compromise this commitment are addressed with the utmost seriousness,” Anthony Guglielmi, the agency's chief of communications, told ABC News.

Guglielmi confirmed that an incident matching the book's Hawaii anecdote had occurred – and that upon finding out, a probe was launched and the agent involved was ultimately fired.

“On Nov. 6, 2022, a Secret Service agent involved in protective functions brought an individual who did not have authorized access into a protectee’s residence without permission," Guglielmi said. "As soon as the Secret Service became aware of the incident, the agent involved was immediately suspended and after a full investigation, terminated.”

“Although the protectees were not present at the time of the incident, these actions were an unacceptable violation of our protocols, our protectees’ trust and everything we stand for,” he continued.

The former agent and prominent character in the book did not respond to requests for comment from ABC News.

According to her memoir, Dwanyen first met the Secret Service agent while he was assigned to the security detail of the Obama family and while she was vacationing in Martha’s Vineyard in 2022.

He said that he was divorced and had been for nearly a decade, Dwanyen said.

As their relationship developed, the author said, so did her concerns about the man that she had fallen for. She would later come to find out that the agent was still married, according to the book.

“There were major red flags -- breaches of trust and of his job,” the author said in a phone interview with ABC News. “One of my friends has joked, ‘You were a walking national security risk.’”

Finally, Dwanyen said, she sent an email to his boss outlining her fears related to the agent's safety -- as well as his family’s and her own.

She wrote that, by then, she had met the agent's boss "several times" in Hawaii, and she explained that she had his "direct contact information" from emails that the agent had shared with her.

The agent’s boss immediately set up an exhaustive interview with agents in the Inspection Division of the Secret Service’s Office of Professional Responsibility, Dwanyen told ABC. The meeting would last “nearly four hours,” she wrote in her book.

“They realized that not only had ‘Dale’ shared photos of the Obamas’ house, but he had also brought me there,” Dwanyen wrote. She “showed them photos on my phone to corroborate what I was saying,” scrolling through “pictures of Alicia Keys’ house, Steven Spielberg’s boats, Melinda Gates, Tyler Perry and Amal Clooney.”

“He was really oversharing,” Dwanyen recalled one of the agents saying.

The agent told her “personal tidbits he should not have,” Dwanyen said on the phone with ABC News. Those "tidbits" he shared spanned across protectees, she said: ranging from information about background on Mike Pence — whom the agent had been assigned to during his vice presidency under Trump — to details about the Obamas.

"I knew their code names. I knew what day Orange Theory was, what day [Michelle Obama] had private tennis lessons and when her personal trainer came," Dwanyen said. "Things that I should not have been privy to as a civilian."

