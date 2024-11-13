Altuve, Betts, Ohtani, Judge among Silver Slugger Award winners

Posted/updated on: November 13, 2024 at 5:32 am

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Mookie Betts led the field of Silver Slugger honorees by picking up the award for the seventh time in their careers.

Major League Baseball revealed the 2024 Silver Sluggers on Tuesday, as voted on by major league managers and coaches. The group features seven first-time winners and 14 different clubs with at least one honoree.

Altuve, 34, was picked as the American League second baseman winner after he batted .295 with a .789 OPS, 20 home runs, 31 doubles and 65 RBIs in 153 games in 2024. He was an All-Star for the ninth time.

Betts, 32, hit .289 with an .863 OPS, 19 home runs, 24 doubles and 75 RBIs while being limited to 116 games for the World Series champion Dodgers. He earned his eighth career All-Star nod and was named a Silver Slugger for the third year in a row.

MVP favorites Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers predictably made the list after their strong seasons. Judge hammered 58 homers and 144 RBIs with a 1.159 OPS to lead the majors in all of those categories. Ohtani posted career highs of 54 home runs and 130 RBIs with a 1.036 OPS; he added 59 stolen bases to become the first 50-50 player in major league history.

It is Judge’s fourth Silver Slugger win and Ohtani’s third.

The full list of winners is as follows:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Catcher: Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Second base: Altuve, Astros

Third base: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

Shortstop: Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

Outfield: Judge, Yankees; Juan Soto, Yankees; Anthony Santander, Baltimore Orioles

Designated hitter: Brent Rooker, Oakland Athletics

Utility: Josh Smith, Texas Rangers

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Catcher: William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers

First base: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Second base: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

Third base: Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

Shortstop: Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

Outfield: Jackson Merrill, Padres; Teoscar Hernandez, Dodgers; Jurickson Profar, Padres

Designated hitter: Ohtani, Dodgers

Utility: Betts, Dodgers

Go Back