Today is Tuesday November 12, 2024
Police continue search for missing Tyler teen

November 12, 2024
Police continue search for missing Tyler teenUPDATE: According to our news partner KETK, police continue to search for a Tyler 17-year-old who was last seen Nov. 1. The Tyler Police Department shared on Tuesday photos of what Lily Peppler was wearing on the day she went missing. Anyone with information on Peppler’s whereabouts is urged to contact the department at 903-531-1000.

TYLER — The Tyler Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

The police department said Lily Peppler, 17 from Tyler, was last seen on Nov. 1 at 8 a.m. leaving Legacy High School and walking in front of Mardel at Independence and S. Broadway. However, police said family have not heard from her since then, yet no evidence of foul play is suspected at this time.



