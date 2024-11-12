Smith County parking garage opens

Posted/updated on: November 12, 2024 at 4:40 pm

TYLER- Smith County held a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon for the Smith County Park Garage. The parking garage is located at 210 East Ferguson, next to the Smith County Annex Building. Drivers can enter the parking garage from East Ferguson Street, which is a one-way westbound street, or Locust Street, which is a one-way eastbound street.

The first floor of the parking garage has several reserved spots for law enforcement. There are also 10 handicap spaces throughout the garage, on each of floors one through four, and there are two elevators. County residents called for jury duty can use the parking garage.

“We are so excited to have this new five-story parking garage available for our employees and the community,” Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said. “We thank everyone who came to downtown Tyler for work, business or fun over the past year for their patience and understanding during its construction.”

The 543-space parking garage is free and first come, first serve for county employees, jurors and the public.

