Longview Police search for a missing man

Posted/updated on: November 12, 2024 at 3:49 pm
Longview Police search for a missing man LONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 59-year-old man. According to our news partner KETK, missing is Christopher Onley. Christopher is described as 5’10” tall, 132 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen near the 3100 block of Estes Parkway, near Waffle House. Longview PD said anyone with information on Onley’s whereabouts are asked to contact them at 903-237-1199.



