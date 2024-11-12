Warner Bros. selling 10 real-life Batmobiles

If you've ever wanted to be Batman — or, more accurately, his deep-pocketed alter ego Bruce Wayne — here's your chance.

To celebrate the 85th anniversary of the Caped Crusader, Warner Bros. is selling 10 authentic Tumblers — that is, the tank-like Batmobile model as driven by Christian Bale's Batman, for the price of $2.9 million a pop.

The vehicles are accurate in nearly every way to the ones seen in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, except the jet exhaust and machine guns are for show only.

The very limited-edition vehicles are made from Kevlar, carbon fiber, and sheet metal and fiberglass, and feature tubular aeronautical steel frames, 4-wheel power disc brakes, and a 6.2 liter LS3 525 HP Engine boasting 486 foot pounds of torque.

And while some of the bells and whistles are for the big screen, the roar of the engine, as seen in the movies, is very much real.

The 5,511-pound, 9-foot-wide beasts aren't street legal.

That said, it's pretty safe to assume that unless you're "pancaking cop cars" as seen in the movies, most cops would probably give you a request for a selfie, not a ticket.

Sign up here if you've got 3 million bucks to spare.

