Suspended Tyler doctor now has trial date

Posted/updated on: November 12, 2024 at 3:49 pm

TYLER – Kenneth Haygood, 54, of Tyler, was arrested in February on three counts of sexual assault and one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child. As of now, he faces a total of eight charges, including six counts of sexual assault, one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and another charge of practicing medicine without a license. In a Smith County courtroom this week, Haygood appeared for a status hearing Tuesday in the 114th District Court. His trial date was set for June 23, and status hearings were also set for Feb. 18 and April 17. The final pre-trial hearing is currently scheduled for June 13.

