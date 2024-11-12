Biden hosts Israel’s president at the White House amid peace push

Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- President Joe Biden hosted Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House on Tuesday as the outgoing administration seeks cease-fire progress in Gaza and Lebanon before President-elect Donald Trump takes power in January.

"I know that you're working very hard to make sure that this war will end," Herzog told Biden as they met in the Oval Office. "And that there will be first and foremost security for the people of Israel, as well for the people of Lebanon."

"Clearly, you're thinking and working about the day after as well, which perhaps should be a trajectory of hope to the people of the region and the ability to have our neighbors, as well as us, live in security and peace," Herzog added. "But first and foremost, we have to get the hostages back."

"I agree," Biden said.

While in Washington, Herzog's office said, the president will also meet with Rep. Elise Stefanik -- whom Trump has chosen to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations -- and Sen. Lindsey Graham, a longtime foreign policy adviser to Trump.

Biden hosted Herzog amid international concerns that Israel is still failing to facilitate adequate humanitarian aid flows into Gaza.

The Biden administration gave Israel a 30-day window to "surge" food and emergency aid into the devastated territory last month, warning that failure to address the issue may trigger U.S. laws requiring restrictions on military aid to Israel. The deadline for progress is Tuesday.

A letter signed by several international aid agencies and published Tuesday said Israel has failed to address the concerns. The "situation is in an even more dire state today than a month ago," the groups wrote, per a report by The Associated Press.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar appeared to downplay the situation on Monday, telling reporters that "the issue would be solved."

Herzog's visit comes as the Trump transition operation picks up steam, and shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu touted his recent close contact with the president-elect.

Netanyahu said this week he had spoken with Trump three times since the Nov. 5 election, describing the conversations as "very good and important talks designed to further enhance the steadfast bond between Israel and the U.S."

Axios reported that Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer -- long a close confidante of Netanyahu -- also met with Trump on Sunday at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump is expected to loom large over Biden's last months of diplomacy in the Middle East, as his administration seeks an end to the fighting in Gaza and Lebanon, plus the release of dozens of hostages -- among them four Americans -- taken by Palestinian militants during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack into southern Israel.

Trump's first term saw close U.S.-Israel alignment. The incoming president is expected to cement American backing for Netanyahu's government and revive his "maximum pressure" approach to Iran.

Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders have framed Tehran as the "head of the octopus" funding and directing attacks against their nation.

Netanyahu said this week of his conversations with Trump, "We see eye to eye on the Iranian threat in all its aspects, and on the dangers they reflect."

