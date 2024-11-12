Johnson, GOP leaders take victory lap and say they’re ready for Day 1 under Trump

(WASHINGTON) -- Speaker Mike Johnson and top House Republicans took a victory lap as they returned to Washington on Tuesday on the heels of last week's election, saying they are ready on Day 1 to work on President-elect Donald Trump's agenda.

"It is a beautiful morning and it is a new day in America," Johnson said from the Capitol steps surrounded by House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Whip Tom Emmer and National Republican Congressional Committee Chair Rep. Richard Hudson.

Lawmakers are back for a lame-duck session that will require them to pass another government funding measure before a shutdown deadline of Dec. 20 and passing the annual defense bill, among other legislative priorities.

All eyes are also on Trump's transition and what lies ahead with a potential Republican "trifecta" in the nation's capital. Republicans won the White House and the Senate and are three seats away from clinching the House, according to ABC News projections, though House control has not yet been called.

Johnson said they were continuing to watch outstanding races, but expressed confidence that the chamber would remain in GOP control.

Republican leadership said their top priorities come January will be to lower costs, secure the border and project strength on the world stage in coordination with Trump.

"Last week, the American people delivered a mandate down to Washington that they want to fix the problems that have been plaguing families all across this country for the last three and a half years," Scalise said.

Johnson argued they are better equipped to act now than they were in 2016, when Republicans similarly controlled the White House and Congress after Trump's victory.

"We are prepared this time as we wind down the 118th Congress," Johnson said. "We'll be ready to take the ball and run in the 119th Congress."

Though when asked about Trump's pledge to eliminate the Department of Education, Johnson said he wasn't ready to get into specifics of plans to reform individual departments or agencies.

Trump's picks for his administration may cut into any GOP majority in the House and Senate. Sen. Marco Rubio is being considered for secretary of state, sources told ABC News. Rep. Elise Stefanik has been tapped for United Nations ambassador. Rep Mike Waltz has also been asked to be national security adviser, ABC News reported.

Johnson said he doesn't anticipate more members leaving to join Trump's team and that "every vote will count" in the new Congress.

"President Trump and I have talked about this, multiple times a day for the last several days," Johnson said. "We have an embarrassment of riches. We have a really talented Republican Congress ... Many of them can serve in a important positions in the new administration. But President Trump fully understands, appreciates the math here and it's just a numbers game."

Johnson also confirmed reports that he is planning to spend the weekend at Mar-a-Lago with Trump to discuss Trump’s cabinet and the upcoming House agenda.

The speaker also said Trump expressed interest in coming to speak to Republicans on Capitol Hill on Wednesday when he is in Washington to meet with President Joe Biden.

"That would be a great meeting and moment for us all," Johnson said. "There's a lot of excitement, a lot of energy here. We're really grateful for President Trump leaving it all on the field to get reelected."

The speaker declined to back anyone in the Senate leadership race, saying all the candidates are his "favorite." Senate Republicans are set to vote Wednesday, with three major contenders vying for the position: Sen. John Thune, Sen. John Cornyn and Sen. Rick Scott.

Trump has not endorsed a candidate, but made demands that whoever is chosen support recess appointments for federal vacancies.

