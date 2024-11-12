New skating rink coming to Downtown Tyler

Posted/updated on: November 12, 2024 at 8:47 am

TYLER — Looking for new winter activities in Tyler? Thanks to the Discovery Science Place, people can soon go to their new skating rink. According to our news partner KETK, the skating rink will have a grand opening event on Nov. 15 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and tickets are $15 which includes, 45 minutes of skate time, dinner, a picture with Santa, holiday crafts, cookie decorating and hot cocoa.

“This exciting addition is perfect for everyone—from beginners to seasoned skaters. Enjoy public skating sessions, host unforgettable birthday parties, or book after-hour events that will leave your guests buzzing with joy,” the Discovery Science Place said. “Schools can take advantage of our special field trip packages, combining education and fun on the ice. Lace up your skates and make unforgettable memories.”

Public skating will be $7 an hour and guests are asked to arrive 15-20 minutes early to get skates. People can book public skating sessions online or purchase by the hour at the front desk.

